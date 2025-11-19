Motocourse 2025 - 2026 (No. 50) Grand Prix and Superbike Annual

Motocourse is the definitive MotoGP and motorcycle racing annual, printed on high quality gloss art paper, 240mm x 320 hardback cover with over 300 pages of superlative images from the World's leading MotoGP photographers and editorial from motorcycling's most respected journalists.

This year we celebrate the 50th year of MOTOCOURSE, since its launch in 1976 it has evolved through the decades into the most authoritative chronicle on the FIM motorcycling world and key national championships. For two-wheeled motorsport fans and aficionados, MOTOCOURSE stands alone as the leading yearbook covering the sport.

The 22-race MotoGP championship produced a fascinating mix of races but it was Marc Marquez who dominated the championship on the factory Ducati, while his brother Alex would often be the only challenger. However during the season there were a few outliers, notably Johann Zarco's emotional home win at Le Mans and Alex Marquez's at Barcelona, while Marco Bezzecchi also won GP's on the Aprilia and towards the end of the season Pecco Bagnaia regained his mojo to win both the Sprint and GP at Motegi.

Editor Michael Scott and Neil Morrison supply full reports on each Grand Prix, and Matt Birt brings us his usual run down on the comings and goings of each of the 11 squads in the Team-By-Team review, which has full personnel and technical specifications, the bikes being illustrated beautifully by Adrian Dean’s meticulously crafted drawings.

Full coverage is given to the World Superbike Series in which Ducati's defending champion Alvaro Bautista and rookie Nicolo Bulega faced relentless opposition from Toprak Razgatlioglu who made history by becoming the 2024 World SBK Champion for BMW Motorrad Motorsport. All the races and the seasons bikes and riders are put under the microscope by leading Superbike writer Gordon Ritchie who also covers the World Supersport class won by Ducati.

Peter McLaren provides full race results and lap charts from every round of both MotoGP and World Superbikes as well as complete points table from all the major championships.

The well of talent that eventually will become the cream of racing almost inevitably springs from the amazingly well-conceived Red Bull Rookies series, in which youngsters vie for supremacy on identical machines. The vastly experienced Peter Clifford charts the ups and downs of their close-fought battles.

The Isle of Man TT and other road races are covered in detail with further records being broken during race week.

The increasingly popular BENNETTS British Superbike Championship continues to grow in prestige and stature, with an ever-deepening field of talent competing across eight different classes throughout a weekend packed with action. MOTOCOURSE continues its increased BSB coverage including the well supported British Talent Cup where stars of the future develop their skills before progressing up through the ranks.

MOTOCOURSE also covers the racing in the USA, via the Moto America Superbike series which saw BMW's Cameron Beaubier pipping Ducati's Josh Herrin in the Superbike class a reverse of their finishing positions in 2024.

For 50 years, MOTOCOURSE has been the bible of motorcycle racing, written and illustrated by the world’s leading practitioners. The superlative reproduction of its brilliant photography brings the drama and spectacle of a thrilling racing year to vibrant life.

MOTOCOURSE is the essential collectable, and the mainstay of every motorcycle racing fans bookshelf.