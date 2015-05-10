Motorcycle Maintenance TechBook Haynes Manual

Description
Keith Weighill has many years of experience working with motorcycles, both in the trade and as a former lecturer in motorcycle engineering at Merton College. His book provides the DIY mechanic with procedures and useful advice on servicing and minor repairs. The book is divided into six chapters covering: Tools, Service schedule, Engine procedures, Chassis, Electrics and Accessories.
Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Pages: 256
Cover: Paperback
Published: Sunday, May 10, 2015
Part Number: M4071
ISBN: 9781785210471
