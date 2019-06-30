NASA Moon Missions 1969 - 1972 Haynes Operations Manual (Apollo 12, 14, 15, 17)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781785212109
UPC:
9781785212109
MPN:
H6210
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • NASA Moon Missions 1969 - 1972 Haynes Operations Manual (Apollo 12, 14, 15, 17)
  • NASA Moon Missions 1969 - 1972 Haynes Operations Manual (Apollo 12, 14, 15, 17)
  • NASA Moon Missions 1969 - 1972 Haynes Operations Manual (Apollo 12, 14, 15, 17)
  • NASA Moon Missions 1969 - 1972 Haynes Operations Manual (Apollo 12, 14, 15, 17)
  • NASA Moon Missions 1969 - 1972 Haynes Operations Manual (Apollo 12, 14, 15, 17)
  • NASA Moon Missions 1969 - 1972 Haynes Operations Manual (Apollo 12, 14, 15, 17)
  • NASA Moon Missions 1969 - 1972 Haynes Operations Manual (Apollo 12, 14, 15, 17)
$44.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

Apollo 17 was the last of six Moon landings carrying astronauts to different places on the lunar surface. The last three flights were greatly extended in duration, providing opportunity for three full working days on the surface. Each carried a Lunar Roving Vehicle, as well as a complex suite of science instruments that would continue to send back information for eight years after the crew returned to Earth.

This book majors on the hardware and the instruments developed for Apollo 15-17, and describes the engineering modifications to the Lunar Module and the Apollo spacecraft for this greatly expanded role, following on from the two H-series missions, Apollos 12 and 14. As it tracks the story of the flights it provides detailed descriptions and line drawings of equipment and experiments developed for these missions. The book concludes with details of the original plan for the remainder of the Apollo programme – Moon vehicles and habitats, orbiting stations and surface base camps.

Author: Dr David Baker worked with NASA on the Gemini, Apollo and Shuttle programmes between 1965 and 1990. He has written more than 100 books on space flight, aviation and military technology, and had more than 1,000 articles published. David is currently the editor of Spaceflight, the monthly space news magazine of the British Interplanetary Society, of which he is also a Fellow.

More Details

Part number: H6210
Dimensions: 270 x 210 mm
# of pages: 224
ISBN-13: 9781785212109
ISBN-10: 1785212109
Publication date: Sunday, 30 June, 2019
Language: English
Author(s): Dr David Baker

 

 
View AllClose

Related Products

ir Ambulance Haynes Operations Manual (9781785212062) ir Ambulance Haynes Operations Manual (9781785212062)
Add to Cart

Air Ambulance Haynes Operations Manual

Haynes

$45.00
A unique insight into the UK air-ambulance service, with the aim of raising awareness of the remarkable work carried out by the services, and the effort required behind the scenes to ensure the...
Roman Soldier - Haynes Operations Manual (9781785215650) Roman Soldier - Haynes Operations Manual (9781785215650)
Add to Cart

Roman Soldier - Haynes Operations Manual

Haynes

$36.00
The history of the Roman Empire and its technological and military prowess, resounds through the ages. At its height the empire covered five million square kilometres and held sway over 70 million...