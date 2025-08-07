David Bull Publishing

NASCAR Women: At the Heart of Racing (Denise Wood, 2003)

Description

 2nd hand book in very good condition.

Title: NASCAR Women: At the Heart of Racing
Author: Denise Wood
Publisher: David Bull Publishing
Publication Year: 2003
Format: Paperback
Pages: 144
ISBN: 9781893618312
Weight: Approx. 0.8 kg

Description:
NASCAR Women: At the Heart of Racing by Denise Wood is a compelling and richly illustrated tribute to the women who have shaped the world of NASCAR from behind the scenes and behind the wheel. Far beyond the spotlight, women have played essential roles in building, promoting, and sustaining the sport—and this book finally gives them the recognition they deserve.

Through powerful stories, personal interviews, and over 100 rare photographs, Denise Wood introduces readers to wives, mothers, PR professionals, executives, and even pioneering female drivers who have made an impact on the NASCAR community. From pit road to boardrooms, their passion and perseverance reveal a side of the sport that is often overlooked but deeply inspiring.

Perfect for racing fans, sports historians, and anyone interested in the untold stories of motorsport, NASCAR Women: At the Heart of Racing is a heartfelt and eye-opening celebration of strength, dedication, and legacy.

Additional Information

Book Title:
NASCAR Women: At the Heart of Racing
Author:
Denise Wood
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2003
Pages:
144
