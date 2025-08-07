NASCAR Women: At the Heart of Racing (Denise Wood, 2003)

- 2nd hand book in very good condition.

Title: NASCAR Women: At the Heart of Racing

Author: Denise Wood

Publisher: David Bull Publishing

Publication Year: 2003

Format: Paperback

Pages: 144

ISBN: 9781893618312

Weight: Approx. 0.8 kg

Description:

NASCAR Women: At the Heart of Racing by Denise Wood is a compelling and richly illustrated tribute to the women who have shaped the world of NASCAR from behind the scenes and behind the wheel. Far beyond the spotlight, women have played essential roles in building, promoting, and sustaining the sport—and this book finally gives them the recognition they deserve.

Through powerful stories, personal interviews, and over 100 rare photographs, Denise Wood introduces readers to wives, mothers, PR professionals, executives, and even pioneering female drivers who have made an impact on the NASCAR community. From pit road to boardrooms, their passion and perseverance reveal a side of the sport that is often overlooked but deeply inspiring.

Perfect for racing fans, sports historians, and anyone interested in the untold stories of motorsport, NASCAR Women: At the Heart of Racing is a heartfelt and eye-opening celebration of strength, dedication, and legacy.