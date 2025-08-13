New Ford Bronco - Performance Modifications (Don Alexander)

In 1966, when Ford launched its first-generation Bronco, the other Detroit manufacturers didn't produce anything quite like it. The new little Bronco had utility and charm, and it was more refined than the Jeep of the era. Beginning in 1978, Bronco chassis mirrored the F-150 until 1996. At that time, market forces dictated a change to a vehicle that was more practical, such as the Ford Expedition, which replaced the Bronco.

In response to consumer demand and nostalgia, an entirely new generation of Bronco was launched in 2021. However, the planning process began several years earlier. Ford confirmed the return of the Bronco at the 2017 North American International Auto Show and spent the next four years building excitement for the vehicle's launch.

In New Ford Bronco: Performance Modifications, off-road veteran and expert Don Alexander assembled this guide, which includes options to make the new Bronco an even more capable vehicle. Covered are model histories, suspension, brakes, tires, electronics, tops, armor, recovery, drivelines, overlanding, and more. If you already have a Bronco that you want to modify or you are thinking about purchasing one in the future and want to know your options, this guide is vital.