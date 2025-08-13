Cartech Books

New Ford Bronco - Performance Modifications (Don Alexander)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781613258439
UPC:
9781613258439
MPN:
9781613258439
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually ships in 24hrs from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.90 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$75.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

In 1966, when Ford launched its first-generation Bronco, the other Detroit manufacturers didn't produce anything quite like it. The new little Bronco had utility and charm, and it was more refined than the Jeep of the era. Beginning in 1978, Bronco chassis mirrored the F-150 until 1996. At that time, market forces dictated a change to a vehicle that was more practical, such as the Ford Expedition, which replaced the Bronco.

In response to consumer demand and nostalgia, an entirely new generation of Bronco was launched in 2021. However, the planning process began several years earlier. Ford confirmed the return of the Bronco at the 2017 North American International Auto Show and spent the next four years building excitement for the vehicle's launch.

In New Ford Bronco: Performance Modifications, off-road veteran and expert Don Alexander assembled this guide, which includes options to make the new Bronco an even more capable vehicle. Covered are model histories, suspension, brakes, tires, electronics, tops, armor, recovery, drivelines, overlanding, and more. If you already have a Bronco that you want to modify or you are thinking about purchasing one in the future and want to know your options, this guide is vital.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
New Ford Bronco - Performance Modifications
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
144
Author:
Don Alexander
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Optimising Car Performance Modifications (9781787113183) Optimising Car Performance Modifications (9781787113183)
Add to Cart

Optimising Car Performance Modifications

Veloce Publishing

$40.00
Author: Julian Edgar, Paperback, Published in 2018, 80 pages Optimising Car Performance Modifications - Simple methods of measuring engine, suspension, brakes and aerodynamic performance gains  ...
Out of stock
Ford Bronco 4x4 Performance Portfolio 1966 - 1977 Ford Bronco 4x4 Performance Portfolio 1966 - 1977

Ford Bronco 4x4 Performance Portfolio 1966 - 1977

Brooklands Books

$59.95
By: Brooklands Books . The bronco was a major milestone in the history of sport-utiliry vehicles. Ford was the first of the major manufacturers to try its hand. Originally with only the 170 engine,...