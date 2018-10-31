New Peppercorn Class A1 Tornado 2008 onwards (Haynes Icons)

New Peppercorn Class A1, 2008 onwards

This is one of the new Icon titles from Haynes.

Published in association with The A1 Steam Locomotive Trust, it explains the construction, operation and maintenance of 60163 Tornado, the new steam locomotive that attracts huge crowds wherever it appears. Based on the LNER Peppercorn Class A1 design, of which 49 were originally built but eventually all scrapped, Tornado is a magnificent and fully operational replica that is totally faithful to the original Peppercorn A1s in all respects except for modernisation to suit today’s safety requirements.

This manual about a unique steam locomotive will fascinate all railway enthusiasts as well as those who appreciate British engineering excellence.

Author: Geoff Smith is one of The A1 Steam Locomotive Trust volunteers. A chartered chemical and energy engineer, he was technical director for a major UK-based energy and environmental consultancy company until retirement in 2008. He lives in Leyland, Lancashire.