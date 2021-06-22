Norman Conquest - A remarkable, high-flying life in motoring and aviation (Vic Norman)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781913089245
UPC:
9781913089245
MPN:
9781913089245
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
2.60 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$149.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Hardcover, Published in 2021, 272 pages

Motoring and aviation enthusiast Vic Norman has led a remarkable life. A trip to the 1954 British Grand Prix left an indelible mark, and he went on to own some of the most coveted road and racing cars of all time. He also founded Rosso Racing, which restored and prepared competition Ferraris, but in the early 1980s his passion for aeroplanes took over and he became one of the UK’s top aerobatic pilots.

Norman Conquest is an honest, entertaining and personal memoir that covers everything from his early life as the son of a successful businessman, to international adventures with his AeroSuperBatics team, and his current work for the RAF Association and 614 Squadron. 

  • Full story of his early life, including water-skiing with Stirling Moss and Donald Campbell on the Riviera – and out-lasting them both
  • Memories of the great cars that he has owned, from AC Cobra and Jaguar D-type to Maserati 250F and Ferrari 250 GTO
  • The story behind setting up the famous AeroSuperBatics team and travelling the world to give air displays
  • Flying with the Red Arrows and setting wingwalking world records 
  • How he played a key role in the recording of the Pink Floyd album The Final Cut
  • Foreword by Alain de Cadenet and Afterword by Jeremy Clarkson 


THE AUTHOR

Vic Norman started his life-long passion for all things mechanical from an early age, taking the lawnmower to pieces and working out how to get it going again. A go-kart started his love of racing and he went on to own a variety of vintage and modern cars and motorbikes. Vic started flying on his 17 th birthday and has gone on to become one of the UK’s most experienced display pilots. He is a Display Aviation Examiner for the Civil Aviation Authority, an Honorary Air Commodore Royal Air Force Reservist for 614 Squadron Cardiff and Glamorgan and an Ambassador of the Royal Air Force Association. He has been married to Anne for over 50 years and lives in Gloucestershire.

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Norman Dewis of Jaguar: Developing the Legend Norman Dewis of Jaguar: Developing the Legend

Norman Dewis of Jaguar - Developing the Legend

PJ Publishing

$325.00
By: Norman Dewis, Paul Skilleter . Norman Dewis began his 51-year career in the British motor industry at Humber and Armstrong-Siddeley, and then, after serving in the RAF during World War 2, he...
Out of stock
Supercharge by Eldred Norman (B45496B)

Supercharge by Eldred Norman

Eldred Norman

$50.00
Author: Eldred Norman, Softbound, 49 Pages - First published, 1969 **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION** FOREWORD I am often asked "but why do you want more power, my Holden has more power than I...