Norman Conquest - A remarkable, high-flying life in motoring and aviation (Vic Norman)

Hardcover, Published in 2021, 272 pages

Motoring and aviation enthusiast Vic Norman has led a remarkable life. A trip to the 1954 British Grand Prix left an indelible mark, and he went on to own some of the most coveted road and racing cars of all time. He also founded Rosso Racing, which restored and prepared competition Ferraris, but in the early 1980s his passion for aeroplanes took over and he became one of the UK’s top aerobatic pilots.

Norman Conquest is an honest, entertaining and personal memoir that covers everything from his early life as the son of a successful businessman, to international adventures with his AeroSuperBatics team, and his current work for the RAF Association and 614 Squadron.

Full story of his early life, including water-skiing with Stirling Moss and Donald Campbell on the Riviera – and out-lasting them both

Memories of the great cars that he has owned, from AC Cobra and Jaguar D-type to Maserati 250F and Ferrari 250 GTO

The story behind setting up the famous AeroSuperBatics team and travelling the world to give air displays

Flying with the Red Arrows and setting wingwalking world records

How he played a key role in the recording of the Pink Floyd album The Final Cut

Foreword by Alain de Cadenet and Afterword by Jeremy Clarkson



THE AUTHOR

Vic Norman started his life-long passion for all things mechanical from an early age, taking the lawnmower to pieces and working out how to get it going again. A go-kart started his love of racing and he went on to own a variety of vintage and modern cars and motorbikes. Vic started flying on his 17 th birthday and has gone on to become one of the UK’s most experienced display pilots. He is a Display Aviation Examiner for the Civil Aviation Authority, an Honorary Air Commodore Royal Air Force Reservist for 614 Squadron Cardiff and Glamorgan and an Ambassador of the Royal Air Force Association. He has been married to Anne for over 50 years and lives in Gloucestershire.