Norton Commando (Mick Duckworth, 2021)

More Than 50 years after production of the classic Norton Commando Ended, this is still admired as one of the greatest bikes of all time. Designed in a hurry for the 1967 launch, and manufactured on outmoded machinery, it nevertheless managed to be an exciting motorcycle with a seductive character that was irresistible to thousands of riders worldwide.

Although production halted in 1975, the Commando still has a keen following and is considered an excellent propostion for anyone wishing to ride a classic British bike far and fast today, Here, re-issued by Andover Norton International, this is the highly readable story of the Norton Commando as told by top classic Motorcycling writer Mick Duckworth.