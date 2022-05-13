Norton Commando (Mick Duckworth, 2021)

Description

More Than 50 years after production of the classic Norton Commando Ended, this is still admired as one of the greatest bikes of all time. Designed in a hurry for the 1967 launch, and manufactured on outmoded machinery, it nevertheless managed to be an exciting motorcycle with a seductive character that was irresistible to thousands of riders worldwide.

Although production halted in 1975, the Commando still has a keen following and is considered an excellent propostion for anyone wishing to ride a classic British bike far and fast today, Here, re-issued by Andover Norton International, this is the highly readable story of the Norton Commando as told by top classic Motorcycling writer Mick Duckworth.

Additional Information

Book Title:
Norton Commando
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
149
Author:
Mick Duckworth
Related Products

Norton Dominator Norton Dominator

Norton Dominator Mick Walker

Crowood

By: Mick Walker . The Norton Dominator — often referred to by its owners as the Dommie — was Norton's first parallel twin. Conceived as an answer to Triumph's legendary Speed Twin, which had proved...
Norton Commando The Complete Story Norton Commando The Complete Story
Norton Commando The Complete Story

Crowood

By: Matthew Vale . Description The Commando was the main bike in Norton's range from 1968, and was produced until the demise of Norton Villiers Triumph in 1977. The bike featured the unique...
Norton Commando (Mick Duckworth)

Norton Commando (Mick Duckworth, First Edition)

Haynes

Author: Mick Duckworth, ISBN: 9781844250219, 144 pages, First Edition Published in 2004 More than a quarter of a century after production of the Norton Commando ended, this is still admired as one of...
Norton Commando Ultimate Portfolio - front Norton Commando Ultimate Portfolio - back

Norton Commando Ultimate Portfolio - Brooklands

Brooklands Books

Compliled by R.M.Clarke, Softbound, 208 Pages, ISBN: 9781855205703 - A portfilio of contemporary reports on the Commando S, SS, Production Racer, Roadster, Fastback, Dunstall 810, 850, Interstate, Mk...
The Norton Commando Bible All models 1968 - 1978 (9781787110069)

The Norton Commando Bible All models 1968 - 1978

Veloce Publishing

Author: Peter Henshaw, Hardbound, 144 Pages, ISBN: 9781787110069, first published, July, 2017 A detailed history of the Norton Commando: its antecedents, development, and year-by-year...