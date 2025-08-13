OBS Chevy Trucks 1988-1998 - How to Build & Modify (Kevin Whipps)

During the last decade, classic Chevy trucks have seen a sharp increase in popularity among the enthusiast community. From an enthusiast’s standpoint, the Task Force trucks of the 1950s and the 1967–1972 Action Line trucks are the most popular. However, the rising prices of these trucks often send budget-minded enthusiasts to the Squarebody 1973–1987 models. Now, even the Squarebody trucks are getting expensive, so enthusiasts are turning to a more modern era of classic Chevys: the Old Body Style (OBS) trucks from 1988–1998.

The OBS trucks are attractive, well-rounded trucks with many creature comforts that were absent from previous generations. They are fairly affordable and plentiful, and they are new enough that well-preserved examples are attainable. In addition, they respond well to modifications. The later OBS models had LS engines in them, so swaps across the entire year span are easier.

In OBS Chevy Trucks 1988–1998: How to Build & Modify, veteran Chevy truck author Kevin Whipps covers all of the modifications that you can do to improve the performance, handling, and economy of these trucks. He covers OBS history, how to find the right truck for your goals, and modifications to the various systems in the truck. Subjects that are covered include suspension, brakes, air-ride systems, engine upgrades and swaps, body and paint, interior, wheels and tires, and, finally, body drop.

Whether you are planning to do the modifications yourself or you want to learn about the project before hiring a professional, this book is an essential tool for your toolbox.