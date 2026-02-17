Oscar Piastri - A Biography

Oscar Piastri is a rising star in the world of Formula One. Laser-focused, talented and with a huge future ahead of him, he represents the new breed of drivers hungry for success. After just a few seasons at the top, he has shown himself to be a driver of exceptional ability.

In this book, motorsport writer Anthony Meredith charts Piastri's remarkable rise from the suburbs of Melbourne to the pinnacle of his sport. Documenting Piastri's trials and successes across his entire racing career, this is an essential read for fans everywhere.