Petty vs. Pearson - The Rivalry That Shaped NASCAR

The battle for NASCAR dominance was never more pronounced than when Richard Petty and David Pearson met on the track. In 551 head-to-head races between 1960 and 1986, they finished one-two an astounding 63 times (Pearson won 33, Petty 30). Each showdown attracted more media attention and new fans, helping the sport to evolve evermore rapidly.

Petty vs. Pearson is the only book to examine this storied relationship, beginning with their pre-Winston Cup careers. Award-winning motorsports journalist Mike Hembree details:

The drivers’ backgrounds—Petty earning his way up through a racing dynasty led by his father Lee; Pearson honing his skills as a DIY racer on local South Carolina dirt tracks



Their first meeting in a Cup event, in 1960



The memorable battles, including their legendary wild finish at the 1976 Daytona 500



Parallel careers that coincided with seismic changes to NASCAR: the advent of superspeedways, the “aero wars,” the injection of corporate money, and a new generation of star drivers in the 1980s

While their rivalry produced amazing finishes and tense moments, Petty and Pearson were friends throughout. Petty vs. Pearson examines that relationship, including their retirements in 1986 (Pearson) and 1992 (Petty) and their lives in NASCAR beyond the driver’s seat.

Throughout the riveting text, Hembree draws on original interviews with both drivers (including interviews conducted with Petty in early 2024), those who witnessed the rivalry, and NASCAR figures who came later. The result is an entertaining and essential account of two storied drivers—and friends—who bridged NASCAR’s rollicking early years and the sophisticated entertainment concern it is today.

Featuring a foreword by Terry Labonte, a legendary driver in his own right, Petty vs. Pearson is a must-have for every fan’s collection.