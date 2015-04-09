Peugeot 207 2006 to July 2009 (06 to 09 reg) Petrol & Diesel Haynes Workshop Manual

Description
Product description
Complete coverage for your Peugeot 207 Petrol and Diesel (06 - July 09) 06 to 09
Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.
Hatchback and Estate (SW). Also covers major mechanical features of CC (Coupe Cabriolet) and Van.
Petrol: 1.4 litre (1360cc and 1397cc) and 1.6 litre (1587cc and 1598cc).
DTurbo-Diesel: 1.4 litre (1398cc) and 1.6 litre (1560cc).
Does NOT cover revised model range introduced August 2009. oes NOT cover 1.6 litre turbo petrol engines.
Table of contents
Contents
General Information
Chapter 1: Part A: Routine maintenance and servicing - petrol models
Chapter 1: Part B: Routine maintenance and servicing - diesel models
Chapter 2: Part A: Non-VTi petrol engines in-car repair procedures
Chapter 2: Part B: VTi petrol engines in-car repair procedures
Chapter 2: Part C: 1.4 litre diesel engine in-car repair procedures
Chapter 2: Part D: 1.6 litre diesel engine in-car repair procedures
Chapter 2: Part E: Engine removal and overhaul procedures
Chapter 3: Cooling, heating and ventilation systems
Chapter 4: Part A: Fuel and exhaust systems – petrol engines
Chapter 4: Part B: Fuel and exhaust systems – diesel engines
Chapter 4: Part C: Emissions control systems
Chapter 5: Part A: Starting and charging systems
Chapter 5: Part B: Ignition system – petrol engines
Chapter 5: Part C: Pre/post-heating system – diesel models
Chapter 6: Clutch
Chapter 7: Part A: Manual transmission
Chapter 7: Part B: Automatic transmission
Chapter 8: Driveshafts
Chapter 9: Braking system
Chapter 10: Suspension and steering systems
Chapter 11: Bodywork and fittings
Chapter 12: Body electrical systems, Wiring diagrams, Reference