Peugeot 404 (Rhys Nolan)

Launched in 1960 with design by Pininfarina, the Peugeot 404 proved to be a highly successful model that helped to enhance Peugeot’s reputation for building durable cars. In this readable and comprehensive book, Peugeot 404 expert and registrar Rhys Nolan covers the development of all of the Peugeot 404 models and variants, both in France and abroad. He describes the many changes that were made to the 404 models over the years, including the introduction of new engines and how Peugeot worked with Mercedes to introduce diesel engines to family cars. He examines the many variants on the basic saloon model, including the Commerciale, Break and seven-seat family estate cars. In 1961, a convertible was launched and widely praised for its elegant design. The 404 was exported to countries in the African continent, where the car’s strong suspension and durability made it extremely popular, and Argentina, where it was manufactured under licence. It went on to enjoy success in the East African Safari, which it won four times, and in Pan-American and Argentinian circuit racing. Including helpful advice for enthusiasts and owners, this is a concise, accessible and authoritative guide to a car once described as among the best in the world.