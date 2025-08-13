Amberley Books

Peugeot 404 (Rhys Nolan)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781398121416
UPC:
9781398121416
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually ships in 24hrs from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.50 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$55.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Launched in 1960 with design by Pininfarina, the Peugeot 404 proved to be a highly successful model that helped to enhance Peugeot’s reputation for building durable cars. In this readable and comprehensive book, Peugeot 404 expert and registrar Rhys Nolan covers the development of all of the Peugeot 404 models and variants, both in France and abroad. He describes the many changes that were made to the 404 models over the years, including the introduction of new engines and how Peugeot worked with Mercedes to introduce diesel engines to family cars. He examines the many variants on the basic saloon model, including the Commerciale, Break and seven-seat family estate cars. In 1961, a convertible was launched and widely praised for its elegant design. The 404 was exported to countries in the African continent, where the car’s strong suspension and durability made it extremely popular, and Argentina, where it was manufactured under licence. It went on to enjoy success in the East African Safari, which it won four times, and in Pan-American and Argentinian circuit racing. Including helpful advice for enthusiasts and owners, this is a concise, accessible and authoritative guide to a car once described as among the best in the world.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Peugeot 404
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
94
Author:
Rhys Nolan
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Peugeot 205: The Complete Story - front Peugeot 205: The Complete Story - back
Add to Cart

Peugeot 205 - The Complete Story

Crowood

$89.95
Author" Adam Sloman, Hardbound, 192 Pages, ISBN: 9781847978677, 1st Edition, 2015 Foreward by Ari Vatanen As the I970s rolled into the 1980s, Peugeot was a company in trouble. Low on cash and short...
Out of stock
The Peugeot Lion - English Edition (9782910048631) The Peugeot Lion - English Edition (9782910048631)

The Peugeot Lion - English Edition

Ronald Hirle

$100.00
Authors: Andre Costa, Jean Claude Francolon & Luc Berujeau, Hardbound, 222 Pages, ISBN: 9782910048631 - English Edition published in 1998- RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION_ Writing...
On Sale
Sporting Peugeot 205s: A Collector's Guide (9781899870196)
Add to Cart

Sporting Peugeot 205s - A Collector's Guide

MRP

MSRP: $69.95
Now: $52.00
Was: $69.95
Author: Dave Thornton, Hardbound, 128 Pages, ISBN: 9781899870196, 1st Edition, 1997 Chapters found in the book include - In the beginningPeugeot 205 GTI 1.6205 GTI 1.9Other sporting 205s205 GTI...
Out of stock
Peugeot: 200 Years Of Excellence And Emotion (PEUGEOT88)

Peugeot - 200 Years Of Excellence And Emotion

$65.00
Peugeot Publicity Department -Softbound, 88 Pages, ISBN: PEUGEOT88 - Published in 2010 - Second-hand book in excellent condition !   Peugeot today 1532 - 1886: From grain to steel 1889 - 1918:...
On Sale
Peugeot, l'aventure automobile (French Text) ( 9782726884348)
Add to Cart

Peugeot, l'aventure automobile (French Text)

ETAI

Now: $113.00
Was: $150.00
Author: Dominique Pagneux, Hardbound, 256 Pages, ISBN:  9782726884348, First Edition, 2000, French Text - Second-Hand book in excellent condition ! Presenter plus d'un siècle de production...