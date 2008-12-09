Peugeot Speedfight, Trekker & Vivacity Scooters (96 - 08) Haynes Repair Manual

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you??re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: Speedfight 50/100 96 - 08Trekker (TKR) 50/100 97 - 08Vivacity 50/100 99 - 08covers all model derivatives

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm

Pages: 192

Cover: Paperback

Published: Tuesday, December 9, 2008

Part Number: M3920

ISBN: 9781844257720

