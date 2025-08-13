Pininfarina 95 - Timeless Beauty (Luca Dal Monte)

Official book, created in collaboration with PININFARINA on the occasion of the 95th anniversary of the firm.



An exploration of 95 years of Italian design history in the new commemorative book dedicated to Pininfarina. A work recounting with passion and depth the evolution of an iconic company, one capable of redefining the concept of style and innovation in sectors ranging from cars to architecture, from yachting to product design, without ever losing sight of the values that have guided the firm since its foundation in 1930 and that continue to be the beating heart of its global success: beauty, creativity, craftsmanship, technology, innovation and sustainability.

Each chapter is a tribute to one of these values. It is not just about design, but a vision that embraces the entire spectrum of the “Made in Italy” phenomenon and makes of Pininfarina a timeless symbol of excellence and innovation.

Written by Luca Dal Monte, the book offers an engaging narrative enhanced by the eye-witness accounts of the protagonists: managers and designers still working today to carry forward the Pininfarina legacy.

The texts (English / Italian) are interwoven with a photographic repertoire of rare beauty, presenting the reader with images drawn from the company’s official archive that powerfully and elegantly narrate the stages of a unique journey.

Whether you are a design enthusiast, curious to discover the secrets of a legendary brand or simply in search of inspiration, this book is a must-have.

A comprehensive 360° overview that not only celebrates the past, but also looks resolutely towards the future, exploring new frontiers such as urban planning and art. A book that not only tells a story, but celebrates a way of living and creating, in which each project is a bridge between tradition and innovation.