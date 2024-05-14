Zeteo Publishing

Plymouth Album (Auto Review Album 200)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781854821990
UPC:
9781854821990
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.30 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$19.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

Walter P Chrysler was a name to conjure with in the 1920s. He had rescued Willys and in 1921 he had taken over Maxwell-Chalmers. In 1924 he launched the Chrysler Six, and the old Maxwell became the Chrysler Four. In 1926 the range was reorganised as the Chrysler 50, 60 and 70, with a new top of the range luxury model, the Imperial 80 which had luxurious bodies by Fleetwood (see Auto Review 190). Sales of over 170,000 cars lifted the new firm to fifth place in US sales. This astonishing success for a fledgling company was largely dependent on Walter’s dynamic reputation in the auto industry. His skills were wide-ranging; he understood the engineering requirements of car production, but could also deal with marketing the product and keeping a firm hand on the financial side at the same time. These skills and his tremendous work ethic drove him forward over the following decades. In 1928 he decided to produce a couple of ‘companion’ brands in his portfolio, along similar lines to the General Motors structure. First he needed an entry-level four-cylinder car to compete with the big-selling Chevrolets and Fords, so he created Plymouth, successor to the Maxwell and the Chrysler Four. Next he wanted a mid-level brand, preferably a six-cylinder car, to compete with Buick. The respected Dodge Brothers operation was in the hands of bankers who wanted to offload it, but the price was too high for Walter, so he created the DeSoto brand. Then suddenly a deal was possible to take over Dodge without having to put any money up (see Auto Review 183). Work on DeSoto continued, however, and in 1928 it was launched into the same mid-segment as Dodge, where the two brands co-existed uneasily. Dodge brought with it the truck-making operation which had originated with Graham Brothers, but before the Dodge deal seemed to be possible Chrysler had taken over a small truck company called Fargo, a brand which lasted until 1976. In this publication we tell the story of Plymouth, which was axed in 2001, after the DaimlerChrysler ‘merger’. We also describe DeSoto, which closed 40 years earlier, in 1961 after struggling for years to find its place in the Chrysler hierarchy.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Plymouth Album (Auto Review Album 200)
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2024
Pages:
32
Author:
Rod Ward
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Subaru Album (Auto Review Album Number 180) (9781854821792)
Add to Cart

Subaru Album (Auto Review Album Number 180)

Zeteo Publishing

$19.95
Author: Rod Ward, ISBN: 9781854821792, Paperback, published in 2022 31 pages Chikuhei Nakajima was an engineer officer with the Japanese Navy who became interested in aviation and set up as an...
Oldsmobile Album (Auto Review Album Number 197)
Add to Cart

Oldsmobile Album (Auto Review Album Number 197)

Zeteo Publishing

$19.95
Ransom E Olds set up the Olds Motor Vehicle Co in 1897, and for many years Oldsmobile was the oldest American car marque still extant. Oldsmobile closed in 2004, however after producing more than 35...
Corvette Album (Auto Review Album Number 175) (9781854821747)
Add to Cart

Corvette Album (Auto Review Album Number 175)

Zeteo Publishing

$19.95
One and three-quarter million Chevrolet Corvettes have been produced over eight decades, all two-door, two-seat sports cars, and in eight distinct generations. The generations are usually abbreviated...
Thunderbird Album (Auto Review Album Number 171) (9781854821709)
Add to Cart

Thunderbird Album (Auto Review Album Number 171)

Zeteo Publishing

$19.95
Paperback by Rod Ward The Ford Thunderbird was originally conceived as a two-seater sports car, launched in 1955 to compete with the Chevrolet Corvette, but the Ford hierarchy was not thrilled by the...
Mercury Album (Auto Review Album Number 188)
Add to Cart

Mercury Album (Auto Review Album Number 188)

Zeteo Publishing

$19.95
Author: Rod Ward, Paperback, 31 pages, Mercury was created as a car marque in 1938 by Edsel Ford, to fill the gap between Ford and Lincoln-Zephyr, competing against middle-priced models from General...