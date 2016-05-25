Pontiac Firebird (1982-1992) Haynes Repair Manual (USA)

Description

With a Haynes manual, you can do it yourself…from simple maintenance to basic repairs. Haynes writes every book based on a complete teardown of the vehicle. We learn the best ways to do a job and that makes it quicker, easier and cheaper for you. Our books have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you can save big with Haynes!, --Step-by-step procedures, --Easy-to-follow photos, --Complete troubleshooting section, --Valuable short cuts, --Color spark plug diagnosis

Specific Information: Pontiac Firebird Haynes Repair Manual for 1982 thru 1992, PLEASE NOTE that this manual is intended for vehicles built to US specifications and do not cover diesel models unless specifically stated. Although it is useful when the products or systems are similar to those in other markets, there may still be significant differences, especially in areas concerned with safety and emission control.

Dimensions: 8.5 x 11
Pages: 320
Cover: Paperback
Published: Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Part Number: 79019
ISBN: 9781563920653
Author: Haynes Staff

Petrol: 2.5L 4cyl OHV carb (L4), 2.8L&3.1L V6 OHV Carb & EFI, 5.0L, 5.7L V8 OHV Carb & EFI. 4 & 5 speed Man-trans (76mm, 83mm, 77mm). Auto-trans 200C & 700-R4

