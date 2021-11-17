Porsche 356 - The Engine Handbook (Cole R. Scrogham)

  Porsche 356 - The Engine Handbook (Cole R. Scrogham)
  • Porsche 356 - The Engine Handbook (Cole R. Scrogham) (9781483443645)
Description

Porsche 356: The Engine Handbook: An Engine Assembly Guide

The Porsche 356 Engine Assembly Handbook is a self guided tour through the unique engine that started it all for Porsche. Cole Scrogham steps the reader through very practical steps using photos and instructions to assembling a 356 engine, giving lots of helpful hints along the way including details all the way down to the proper fastener type and plating. This book is for the novice and experienced restorer alike and written by one of the foremost 356 experts in America. Several naunces of the 356 engine are explored, including performance modifications and details that will help any owner keep their German jewel running in top condition for decades to come!

Additional Information

Author:
Cole R. Scrogham
Book Title:
Porsche 356: The Engine Handbook: An Engine Assembly Guide
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2016
Pages:
96
