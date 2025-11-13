Porsche 911 - Icon. Legend (Sharon Kleinman)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9788794190237
UPC:
9788794190237
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually ships in 24hrs from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$140.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Step into the world of the Porsche 911—where engineering mastery meets pure driving emotion. This book is a celebration of the world's most iconic sports car, a machine that has defined performance, style, and status for over six decades.

From its air-cooled origins to its modern turbocharged masterpieces, the 911 has evolved without ever losing its soul. Every curve, every gearshift, every roar of the flat-six engine is a reminder of what driving is meant to be: raw, refined, and relentlessly thrilling.

Explore the design philosophy, the racing pedigree, and the cultural legacy of a car that transcends trends and generations. Featuring stunning photography, rare archival material, and stories from the road and the track, this book puts you in the driver's seat of a living legend.

Whether you're a lifelong Porsche enthusiast or just discovering the allure of the 911, this is more than a book—it's a tribute to precision, passion, and the eternal spirit of driving.

A tribute to the iconic 911 series. Richly illustrated with stunning photos and captivating line drawings of one of the world's most beautiful cars. Elegantly crafted in black with black foil detailing.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Porsche 911 - Icon. Legend.
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
256
Author:
Sharon Kleinman
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Out of stock
Porsche 911 x 911 Edition Porsche Museum

Porsche 911 x 911 Edition Porsche Museum

David Bull Publishing

$395.00
Author: Porsche Museum, ISBN: 9781935007234, published in 2014, pages: 950, Hard Cover Book A lavish book produced by Porsche A.G. is a huge volume of nearly 1000 pages coners all the 911's page...
IconiCars Porsche 911
Add to Cart

IconiCars Porsche 911

TeNeuves

$85.00
Illuminates the many facets of a legend on four wheels, with expert knowledge and exciting texts Exciting archive photographs and impressive photos by René Staud - his bestseller The Porsche 911 Book...