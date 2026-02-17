Porsche 911 - Icons of Excellence

When Porsche introduced the first 911 – originally designated “Type 901” – at the 1963 Frankfurt Motor Show, it immediately captivated enthusiasts across the globe. Six decades and eight generations later, the 911 remains the definitive symbol of the marque, celebrated for its unmistakable silhouette, remarkable versatility, thrilling performance, and pioneering technology. Alongside the series-production cars, Porsche has pursued the creation of the extraordinary: limited editions, special commissions, and competition machines. These are the 911s that stand apart – the truly exceptional models. Among them, the 2.2 ST, which claimed a double victory at the 1970 Monte Carlo Rally, and the legendary 1972 Carrera RS, often hailed as the greatest Porsche ever built, its iconic “ducktail” spoiler etched forever in automotive history. Some rarities exist as single, unique creations, like the Carrera S “1 Million,” crafted to honor the millionth 911 to leave Zuffenhausen. In this volume, renowned Porsche authority Sylvain Reisser presents the full panorama of these extraordinary machines – from the pioneering 911 R of 1963 to the exclusive Spirit 70 of 2025. Seventy-five singular models, each a milestone in its own right, come together here to tell the story of how the 911 became not just a sports car, but a legend – and the most collectible Porsche of all time.



- The definitive Porsche icon — from its 1963 debut in Frankfurt to eight generations of evolution, the 911 remains the ultimate symbol of the marque.



- Seventy-five extraordinary models — rare, limited, and one-off 911s, from the pioneering 911 R to the exclusive Spirit 70 of 2025.



- Legends of motorsport and design, including the 2.2 ST, double winner of the 1970 Monte Carlo Rally, and the iconic 1972 Carrera RS “ducktail.”



- Unrepeatable rarities such as the one-off Carrera S “1 Million,” created to mark the millionth 911 produced.



- Expert insight from Sylvain Reisser, a renowned Porsche authority revealing the stories, details, and heritage that make these 911s true collector treasures.