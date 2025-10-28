Porsche Carrera 3.0

The last of a line of illustrious 1970s Carreras to evolve from the revered 1973 RS model, the Carrera 3.0 has become a sought-after classic for Porsche collectors and enthusiasts. In this authoritative and readable book, Porsche Club GB registrar and owner Guy White provides the full background history and model development of a car that is widely considered the pinnacle of the 1970s Carrera series. All aspects of engine development, transmission and running gear as well as bodywork, interior and competition history are covered.

Accompanied by both contemporary and archive colour illustrations and packed with useful tips, this book is a concise and complete tribute to a very special car.