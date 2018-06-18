Porsche Catalogue Raisonne 1947 - 1993 by Pasini Stefano

SKU:
9788879600217
UPC:
9788879600217
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
4.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Porsche Catalogue Raisonne 1947 - 1993 by Pasini Stefano
$800.00

Related Products

Ford GT: The Legend Comes to Life Ford GT: The Legend Comes to Life
Add to Cart

Motorbooks

Ford GT - The Legend Comes to Life

$199.99
By: Larry Edsall . One of the most exciting new cars of 2004 is profiled in this beautiful book. The Ford GT is the modern version of the incredible GT40, a car created by Ford in the 1960s to beat...
$199.99
Add to Cart