Toggle menu
Welcome to Automoto Bookshop!
Select Currency:
AUD
Australian Dollar
BND
CAD
EUR
GBP
NZD
Dymocks Building Level 9, Shop 11 428 George St Sydney, NSW 2000
0292316713
Sign in
or
Register
Compare
Gift
Certificates
Cart
0
Automoto Bookshop
Search
Categories
Out Of Print Books
Annuals
Car DVDs
Car Workshop Manuals
Car Techbooks
Cars - General Books
Cars - Motorsport Books
Cars By Make A to C - Books
Cars By Make D to L - Books
Cars By Make M to Z - Books
Motorcycle DVDs
Motorcycle Techbooks
Motorcycle Workshop Manuals
Motorcycles - General Books
Motorcycles - Motorsport Books
Motorcycles By Make - Books
Tractors, Trucks, Locomotives
Marine Books
Military Books
Aviation Books
Automobilia - Automotive Art
Magazines
Specials
Latest Books & DVDs
Specials
About Us
Blog
Shipping
RSS Syndication
Contact us
Select Currency:
AUD
Australian Dollar
BND
CAD
EUR
GBP
NZD
Gift Certificates
Sign in
or
Register
Search
Home
Cars By Make M to Z - Books
Porsche
Racing Porsches
Porsche Racing (23 Apr 2001, by Laurence Meredith, Hardcover)
Suttons Publishing
Porsche Racing (23 Apr 2001, by Laurence Meredith, Hardcover)
SKU:
9780750925990
UPC:
9780750925990
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.80 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$89.95
Current Stock:
1
Description
Description
2nd hand book in excellent condition.
View All
Close
×
Related Products
Related Products
Out of stock
PSL
Classic Porsche Racing Cars
$75.00
Author: Michael Cotton, Hardbound, 152 Pages, ISBN: 9780850599473 - First Edition, 1988 - **BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION DESPITE FRAYED SECTION ON DUSTJACKET !! Since 1951. Porsche have...
$75.00
Out of stock
Add to Cart
Veloce Publishing
Porsche - The Racing 914s
$159.95
Author: Roy Smith, Hardbound, 288 Pages,ISBN: 9781845848590 - Limited to 1500 copies only - First Edition, October, 2016 There are those still today who see the Porsche 914 model as a...
$159.95
Add to Cart
Out of stock
MotorFilms
Mini - Cooper - The Story of The Classic Mini - Cooper 1961 - 2000 DVD
$59.95
Other Details Publisher Code: DWPDVD2001 Barcode: Release Date: 2004 Minutes: 87
$59.95
Out of stock
Add to Cart
Porsche 911 in Racing - Four Decades of Motor Racing
$199.95
By: Ulrich Upietz . new book, some shelf wear, little tear on first page - see the image. German and English text. Porsche engineers, who were first involved in development of the 911 in motorsport...
$199.95
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Porsche (Hardcover, by Mike. McCarthy)
$25.00
2nd hand book in excellent condition.
$25.00
Add to Cart
×