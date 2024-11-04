Veloce Publishing

Porsche Racing Cars - 2006 to 2023 (Brian Long)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781787117945
UPC:
9781787117945
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$185.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

The full history of Porsche's racing cars from 2006 onwards, this is the third book in the series, bringing the story right up-to-date.

The third volume in a definitive history of Porsche's racing cars, bringing the story right up-to-date. Illustrated throughout with contemporary photography sourced from the factory, this book serves as the perfect record of Porsche's motorsport exploits from 2006 onwards. Written by an acknowledged Porsche expert, with the full co-operation of the factory.

  • Written by an acknowledged expert on the marque
  • Written with the full co-operation of the factory
  • A third volume in the acclaimed Veloce 'Porsche Racing Cars' series
  • Another important building block in Veloce's Porsche reference library
  • Each racing car from 2006 onwards looked at in detail
  • Covers customer cars as well as the works machines
  • Stunning contemporary photography throughout
  • Handy reference sections, season by season
  • All major races covered worldwide
  • The perfect book for all Porsche and motorsport enthusiasts
View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Porsche Racing Cars - 2006 to 2023
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2024
Pages:
256
Author:
Brian Long
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Out of stock
Classic Porsche Racing Cars (9780850599473) Classic Porsche Racing Cars (9780850599473)

Classic Porsche Racing Cars

PSL

$75.00
Author: Michael Cotton, Hardbound, 152 Pages, ISBN: 9780850599473 - First Edition, 1988 - **BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION DESPITE FRAYED SECTION ON DUSTJACKET !! Since 1951. Porsche have...
Powered by Porsche - The Alternative Race Cars (9781845849900)
Add to Cart

Powered by Porsche - The Alternative Race Cars

Veloce Publishing

MSRP: $250.00
$185.00
Author: Roy Smith, ISBN: 9781845849900, Hardcover, A limited edition of 1500 copies!!! A study of other marques that used Porsche engines for racing success. Powered by Porsche the Alternative Race...
Out of stock
Porsche Racing Cars 1953 - 1975 Porsche Racing Cars 1953 - 1975

Porsche Racing Cars 1953 - 1975

Veloce Publishing

$189.95
By: Brian Long, ISBN 9781904788447, new book - some shelf-wear Today, one cannot escape the fact that the words 'Porsche' and 'racing' go hand in hand. This book follows Porsche's year-by-year...
Out of stock
Porsche Racing Cars 1976 - 2005 Porsche Racing Cars 1976 - 2005

Porsche Racing Cars 1976 - 2005

Veloce Publishing

$129.95
By: Brian Long . Today, one cannot escape the fact that the words Porsche and racing go hand in hand. This book follows Porsche’s year-by-year progress in top flight racing and rallying, and looks in...
Out of stock
Porsche 993 Road and Race Cars Porsche 993 Road and Race Cars

Porsche 993 Road and Race Cars

CP Press

$39.99
ISBN: 9780957194007, Author: Colin Howard. The Porsche 993 was styled by English designer Tony Hatter and launched in 1994; the 993 Cabriolet was launched shortly afterwards at the March 1994 Geneva...
Tickford Racing The Cars 2003 - 2023
Add to Cart

Tickford Racing The Cars 2003 - 2023

V8 Sleuth

$119.95
Tickford Racing The Cars 2003 - 2023 book - 20th Anniversary Collectors Edition This book captures the amazing history of all of the team’s Falcon and Mustang Supercars, from its first foray into V8...