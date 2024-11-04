Porsche Racing Cars - 2006 to 2023 (Brian Long)

Description
The full history of Porsche's racing cars from 2006 onwards, this is the third book in the series, bringing the story right up-to-date.
The third volume in a definitive history of Porsche's racing cars, bringing the story right up-to-date. Illustrated throughout with contemporary photography sourced from the factory, this book serves as the perfect record of Porsche's motorsport exploits from 2006 onwards. Written by an acknowledged Porsche expert, with the full co-operation of the factory.
- Written by an acknowledged expert on the marque
- Written with the full co-operation of the factory
- A third volume in the acclaimed Veloce 'Porsche Racing Cars' series
- Another important building block in Veloce's Porsche reference library
- Each racing car from 2006 onwards looked at in detail
- Covers customer cars as well as the works machines
- Stunning contemporary photography throughout
- Handy reference sections, season by season
- All major races covered worldwide
- The perfect book for all Porsche and motorsport enthusiasts
Additional Information
|
|
Book Title:
|
Porsche Racing Cars - 2006 to 2023
|
Language:
|
English
|
Format:
|
Hardcover
|
Publication Year:
|
2024
|
Pages:
|
256
|
Author:
|
Brian Long
|
