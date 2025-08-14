Schiffer Publishing

Porsche RS - Development, History, and Technology (Constantin Bergander)

Description

Porsche RS : Development, History, and Technology — By Constantin Bergander and Fabian Hoberg and Photographs by Peter Besser

An illustrated history of Renn Sport Porsches, from 550 RS to 992 GT3 RS.

Aerodynamics, lightweight construction, power, and balance: RS models from Porsche are always the sharpest upgrade on this side of the racetrack. For more than 50 years, Porsche 911s of every generation have borne the RS abbreviation, which stands for Renn Sport ("sport racing"). Models with this designation dominate motor sports, inspire purists, push amateur racing drivers to their limits, and are simply a lot of fun.

Professional automotive journalists Constantin Bergander and Fabian Hoberg—in cooperation with Porsche—provide a unique insight into the fastest chapter of Porsche history. Starting with the 550 RS and 1500 RS, through the now-iconic first 911 RS, to the 992 GT3 RS—which as a prototype offers a preview of the next generation of high-performance 911s—you’ll find every version of the 911 with an RS logo on the rear. This book tells the RS story of the Porsche 911, from the famous "ducktail" to the elaborate drag reduction system, from thin sheet metal bodies to carbon fiber doors, from the 2.7-liter naturally aspirated engine to the 4.0-liter high-revving unit with rigid valve train.

 

The complete story of the RS is told with

- more than 280 full-color photographs;

- quotes from the engineers, designers, and other professionals who created and built the RS;

- behind-the-scenes info on the whys and hows of RS development; and

- a detailed data section with full technical specifications for every RS model.

 

The highly informative text, detailed technical data, and emotional and evocative photos by expert photographer Peter Besser document a very special piece of Porsche history.

