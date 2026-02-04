Nearly 1,000 photos across 400 pages await the reader in "Porsche Sport 2025." The 33rd edition of this book series highlights the triumphant successes of all Porsche racing cars on every continent—in America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. Legendary endurance races such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 24 Hours of Nürburgring, and the classics at Spa-Francorchamps, Daytona, Zolder, and Dubai take center stage.

Exciting reports on international sports car championships, such as the thrilling DTM finale with champion Ayhancan Güven and the title wins in the IMSA WeatherTeach SportsCar Championship with the Porsche 963, are also featured. Thrilling duels in the Carrera Cups and the global Sprint Challenges round out the yearbook.

"Porsche Sport" has been published annually since 1993 and is an essential collector's item for Porsche enthusiasts. The comprehensive statistics make this book a unique reference work, while the captivating texts by renowned motorsport journalists and the photographs by world-famous photographers will enthrall every reader.

A MUST-HAVE FOR EVERY PORSCHE FAN!