Porsche Sport 2025

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9783948501440
UPC:
9783948501440
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually ships in 24hrs from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
3.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$195.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Nearly 1,000 photos across 400 pages await the reader in "Porsche Sport 2025." The 33rd edition of this book series highlights the triumphant successes of all Porsche racing cars on every continent—in America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. Legendary endurance races such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 24 Hours of Nürburgring, and the classics at Spa-Francorchamps, Daytona, Zolder, and Dubai take center stage.

Exciting reports on international sports car championships, such as the thrilling DTM finale with champion Ayhancan Güven and the title wins in the IMSA WeatherTeach SportsCar Championship with the Porsche 963, are also featured. Thrilling duels in the Carrera Cups and the global Sprint Challenges round out the yearbook.

"Porsche Sport" has been published annually since 1993 and is an essential collector's item for Porsche enthusiasts. The comprehensive statistics make this book a unique reference work, while the captivating texts by renowned motorsport journalists and the photographs by world-famous photographers will enthrall every reader.

A MUST-HAVE FOR EVERY PORSCHE FAN!

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Porsche Sport 2025
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
400
Author:
Tim Upietz
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Porsche Sport 2022
Add to Cart

Porsche Sport 2022

Gruppe C Motorsport

$180.00
Almost 1,000 photos on 384 pages await the reader in "Porsche Sport 2022. The 30th edition of this book series highlights the triumphant successes of all Porsche race cars on all continents - in...
Out of stock
Porsche Sport 2016 (9783928540889) - Porsche Sport 2016 (9783928540889) - back

Porsche Sport 2016

Group C

$169.95
Author: Tim Upietz, Hardbound, 288 Pages, ISBN: 9783928540889 , First Published, January 2017 - German & English Text Over 288 pages with more than 900 colour photographs, "Porsche Sport...
On Sale
Porsche Sport 2008 Porsche Sport 2008
Add to Cart

Porsche Sport 2008

Group C

MSRP: $189.95
Now: $142.00
Was: $189.95
By: Tim Upietz, Ulrich Upietz . Over 248 pages with more than a thousand colour photographs, "Porsche Sport" 2008 tells the history and the stories behind the headlines of the RS Spyder's triumphant...
On Sale
Porsche Sport 2013 Porsche Sport 2013 Back Cover
Add to Cart

Porsche Sport 2013

Group C

MSRP: $169.95
Now: $127.00
Was: $169.95
Author: Tim & Ulrich Upietz, ISBN: 9783928540742, Hardcover Over 296 pages with more than a thousand colour photographs, "Porsche Sport 2013” tells the story about the victories and...
Out of stock
Porsche Sport 2015

Porsche Sport 2015

Group C

$159.95
Author: Tim Upietz, ISBN: 9783928540810, Hardcover Book, Published in 2015, 272 pages Over 272 pages with circa 900 colour photographs, "Porsche Sport 2015" tells the story about the victories and...