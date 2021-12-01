Quattro - The Race and Rally Story 1980-2004 (Jeremy Walton)

ISBN: 978-1-910505-43-4

Format: 280x235mm

Hardback

Page extent: 304

Illustration: 334 photos, mostly colour

By Jeremy Walton

The word ‘quattro’, chosen by Audi for its pioneering high-performance four-wheel-drive cars, immediately captures glamour and excitement in the minds of all motorsport enthusiasts. This book, written by a leading journalist and quattro devotee, explores 24 years of factory-prepared and factory-supported quattros in motorsport, from 1980 to 2004. It is a tale that extends from rough rally stages to race tracks, from pine-fringed ice trails in the depths of European winters to the shimmering heat haze and melting asphalt of Texas street racing. Along the way, it explains how quattros collected four world rally championships, five American driver/manufacturer crowns and a single-year haul of seven international touring car titles, plus numerous other honours.