Racing 1967 (Johnny Rives, Manou Zurini)

Hardcover, Published in 2021, Text in English and French, ISBN: 9782702211113, 224 pages

The third volume in the Car Racing collection

The third volume in the Car Racing collection, 1967 bears witness to the gradual appearance of colour.

Photographers henceforth juggled rolls of both black & white and colour film as they ventured as close as possible to the drivers and throngs entranced with speed and competition. Industries and automobile marques understood the full import of the tremendous platform motorsport offered them, and became ever more enthusiastic to share their stories and victories with the public. Many are mentioned in these pages, including Ford's extraordinary epic with the Cosworth engine and triumph at Le Mans.

This volume also showcases portraits of drivers from François Cevert to Bruce McLaren, and touches on the careers of legendary designers such as Jean Rédélé, Colin Chapman and Jim Hall... In their lively commentary, Johnny Rives and Manou Zurini take evident pleasure in recalling old acquaintances from the pitched fever of the track, joyfully sharing their knowledge through anecdotes and memories.