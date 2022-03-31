Racing Driver - The Theory and Practice of Fast Drivers (Denis Jenkinson, 1st Edition, 1959)

Author: Denis Jenkinson, 1959 Original Hardbound Edition, 2 hand book in excellent like new condition

- The Theory and Practice of Fast Driving

When The Racing Driver: The Theory and Practice of Fast Driving was first published in the U.S. in 1959, ROAD & TRACK magazine hailed it as an "excellent book . . . the best ever written on contemporary

drivers and their racing styles and habits."

Over 30 years later, Denis Jenkinson's book has become a classic, highly valued for its historical perspective and views into the personalities of men who today seem larger than life. The author is the only person who has covered thousands of high speed miles as a racing passenger with Stirling Moss, Juan Manual Fangio, Mike Hawthorn, and other Grand Prix drivers of the 'fifties.

This edition of The Racing Driver contains much new material, including a new preface by the author himself. The foreword is by Stirling Moss, with whom, as navigator, Jenks rode to victory in the 1955 Mille Miglia. Also new are two appendices. The first is a discussion the author had with Ayrton Senna on the psychological attributes of the modern race driver. In the second, Doug Nye, author and close friend, provides a final tribute to Denis Jenkinson, wonderfully detailing the Jenks style, both as writer and unique character.

The Racing Driver will appeal to all sports car enthusiasts, particularly those interested in vintage and historic racing. It belongs on the bookshelf beside Taruffi's The Technique of Motor Racing,

which it supplements without repeating.

New Introduction by the late Denis Jenkinson

New Foreword by Stirling Moss

• Interview by Stirling Moss

• "Jenks": A Tribute

by Doug Nye

"In his search for the answers he wanted, he learnt how to help Eric Oliver bring his sidecar combination to victory in three World Championships, and myself to win the Milk Miglia. You don't gain

these achievements by being just a passenger! Readers will be fascinated by his observations, reasonings, an el remarks."

— Stirling Moss, from his Foreword

" A superb, legendary work...readers who have a passion for motorsports will find [this hook an absolute treasure"

— ROAD & TRACK,

December 1997