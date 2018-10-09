Description
Author: James Taylor, Published in 2018, hardcover, 192 pages,
The second generation Range Rover was arguably Land Rover's first model designed as a luxury vehicle. It was a major leap for the company, but a very successful one as well. Despite controversy over its looks, and some initial teething problems, it became a worthy successor to the much-loved original. Range Rover Second Generation - The Complete Story draws on the memories of designers and engineers as well as on a wide variety of factory sources to provide the most authoritative history of the mode yet.
The book covers:
- The full development history
- The changes during eight years of production
- The Autobiography and aftermarket custom models
- Range Rovers for the North American market
- Full technical specifications
- Range Rovers and the emergency services