Range Rover Second Generation - The Complete Story

Description

Author: James Taylor, Published in 2018, hardcover, 192 pages,

The second generation Range Rover was arguably Land Rover's first model designed as a luxury vehicle. It was a major leap for the company, but a very successful one as well. Despite controversy over its looks, and some initial teething problems, it became a worthy successor to the much-loved original. Range Rover Second Generation - The Complete Story draws on the memories of designers and engineers as well as on a wide variety of factory sources to provide the most authoritative history of the mode yet.

The book covers: 

  • The full development history
  • The changes during eight years of production
  • The Autobiography and aftermarket custom models
  • Range Rovers for the North American market
  • Full technical specifications
  • Range Rovers and the emergency services
