Rare Cars (Serge Bellu)

SKU:
9788854412316
UPC:
9788854412316
Condition:
New
Weight:
3.40 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Rare Cars
US$134.75

Description

Author: Serge Bellu

ISBN: 9788854412316

Year of Publiction: 29/3/18

Publisher: White Star Publishing

Number of pages: 240

Binding: HDB

This book features fifty of the rarest cars in the world, including incredible one-off models and limited editions. These stunning cars owe their rarity to their manufacturers, their technical supremacy, and their aesthetic qualities, their astronomical prices, the stories associated with them and even their failure. The book will excite collectors and curious interested to know more about these artistic and technical geniuses

 

 

View AllClose

Related Products

Car Styling 169 (November 2005.11) (4910023131154) Car Styling 169 (November 2005.11) (4910023131154)
Add to Cart

Car Styling Publishing Co.

Car Styling 169 (November 2005.11)

US$115.50
Car Styling Publishers, Japan - Softbound,120 Pages, ISBN: 4910023131154 - English / Japanese Text (November 2005.11) **VERY RARE BI-MONTHLY JOURNAL IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**
US$115.50
Add to Cart