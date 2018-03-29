Rare Cars (Serge Bellu)

Description
Author: Serge Bellu
ISBN: 9788854412316
Year of Publiction: 29/3/18
Publisher: White Star Publishing
Number of pages: 240
Binding: HDB
This book features fifty of the rarest cars in the world, including incredible one-off models and limited editions. These stunning cars owe their rarity to their manufacturers, their technical supremacy, and their aesthetic qualities, their astronomical prices, the stories associated with them and even their failure. The book will excite collectors and curious interested to know more about these artistic and technical geniuses