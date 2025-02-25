Performance Publishing

Raymond's Legacy - A Century of Motorsport in Bourne

Description

Raymonds Mays founded both ERA and BRM in the Lincolnshire town of Bourne. In Raymond's Legacy, author and former BRM mechanic Dick Salmon tells the story of the struggles and triumphs of Mays' activities, from finding funding to assembling a team that could compete at the highest level on the world stage. He also places into context the huge effect Mays' activities had on the local area and the motorsport teams and specialists that were spawned from ERA and BRM and continue operating to this day. There are plenty of first-hand accounts from the sharp end of being involved with the team allowing the reader to experience the highs and lows of grand prix racing.

Additional Information

Book Title:
Raymond's Legacy - A Century of Motorsport in Bourne
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
186
Author:
Dick Salmon
