Rebuilding the Small-Block Chevy Video-Book ( Revised and Updated SA116)

By: Larry Atherton , 9781613251973

For more than 50 years, the small-block Chevy has ruled the streets - millions of them are out there, powering race cars, musclecars, street rods, pickups, drag boats, and everything in between. It's simply the most popular engine ever built. But whether you're restoring, racing, or cruising, almost every small-block Chevy eventually needs a rebuild. This new VideoBook gives you all the information you need - in both book and video form to rebuild your small-block!

Covers 262, 265, 267, 283, 302, 305, 327, 350, and 400-ci Small Blocks.

THE BOOK

In this updated and revised version of the book that' become the industry standard, the authors will show you how to successfully rebuild your small-block Chevy. Using step-by-step photo sequences (more than 600 photos!) this book covers every step in rebuilding your small-block Chevy: assessing its condition; engine removal; disassembly and inspection; machine work; trial fitting parts; parts cleaning; final assembly; first firing, and break-in. Along the way, the unique Workbench format gives you helpful hints and tips on performance upgrades, including cams, heads, ignition, induction, and more. It also points out problem areas to watch for, professional builder tips, jobs that need special care or special tools, and more. Whether you're a first time engine builder or a seasoned professional, this is the ESSENTIAL guide to rebuilding your small-block Chevy.

THE DVD

includes step-y-step coverage of a small-block Chevy rebuild, from engine teardown to final assembly. The DVD includes more than two hours of footage, with detailed sections showing how to disassemble a used engine, inspect for signs of damage, select replacement parts, buy machine work, check critical component fit, and much more!