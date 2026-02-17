Red Bull Plus Toro Rosso and more... (Auto Review Album Number 217)

Author: Rod Ward

Red Bull; yes, it’s a soft drink, even a wide range of drink products, but it’s also a brand with worldwide recognition, widely applied to apparently unrelated activities. Red Bull is the third biggest-selling soft drink worldwide, selling over 12 billion cans per year. It is also the biggest-selling ‘energy drink’ brand in the world.

The reason that you see the Red Bull brand attached to all kinds of sporting activities, and notably to motor sport, is to promote the name to participants and spectators in those activities, in the hope that they will buy the product. In the mostly automotive world of Auto Review the most visible manifestation of Red Bull is in the Formula 1 teams of Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls. Here we look at both teams, and their predecessors, as well as a number of other activities, such as rallying (including Dakar), car racing in all its forms, and the RB17 hypercar. In addition we look at Red Bull’s involvement with competition motorcycling, in aviation (including air races), in sailing and much more.