Reliant Robin & Kitten (73 - 83) Haynes Repair Manual

Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.View AllClose
Specific Information: Saloon, Estate and Van., Petrol: 0.7 litre (748cc) and 0.8 litre (848cc).
Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Cover: Paperback
Published: Monday, January 21, 2013
Part Number: 436
ISBN: 9780857335968
Petrol: 750cc, 850cc 4cyl OHV
