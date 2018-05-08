Reliant Sabre, Scimitar and SS1 - An Enthusiast's Guide (Matthew Vale)

ISBN: 9781785004216, PUBLISHED (THIS EDITION): 08/05/2018, PAGES: 128, BINDING: Paperback, SIZE: 246x189 mm, INSIDE: 130 colour and 7 b&w photos

Reliant produced a range of sports cars from the 1960s to the 1990s which complemented their well-established three-wheeled cars. Starting with a design for Israel's Autocars in 1961, Reliant went on to produce many successful cars, including the Sabre, a raw two-seat sports car; the Scimitar GT, a solid GT car; the Scimitar GTE, a market-defining sporting estate car; and the SS1, a small two-seat sports car.

Reliant Sabre, Scimitar and SS1- An Enthusiast's Guide explores the history, design and development of the Reliant sports cars. Beginning with the Autocars Sabra, the Sabre, Scimitar, Scimitar GTE and SS1 are each explored in depth. This book includes full technical specifications for every major model owner's experiences and advice for buying and owning.