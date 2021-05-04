Reliant Scimitar GTE: (1968-1990) - The Essential Buyer's Guide

Description

Paperback book, published in 2021, 96 pages

SE5, SE6, SE8: (1968-1990) Se5, Se6, Se8, (1989-1990) Middlebridge

A small investment in this book could save you a fortune. With the aid of expert step-by-step guidance, you'll discover all you need to know about the Reliant Scimitar you want to buy. A unique point system will help you to evaluate any potential purchase, and judge the car's value in relation to condition. You will also find invaluable advice on how to spot a bad car quickly, how to buy at auction, useful facts and figures, and guidance on obtaining the correct documentation. Don't buy a Reliant Scimitar without first reading this book.

