Rellim Wiring Diagrams Volume 11 (RERW11)

Wiring Diagrams Volume 11

It Covers:

Ford, Holden, Mazda, Nissan, Toyota

Falcon FG II, FG-X – 4-cyl, 6-cyl & V8 2011-16

Territory SZ – Petrol & Diesel 2011-16

Ranger PX – 2.2 & 3.2 litre Diesel from 2011

Colorado RG – 2.5 & 2.8 litre Diesel 2012-17

BT-50 UP – 2.2 & 3.2 litre Diesel 2011-15

X-Trail T32 – 2.5 litre from 2014

Hi-Lux – Petrol & Diesel 2005-15

RAV4 – 2.4 4-cyl & 3.5 V6 2006-12

Technical information for the automotive professional With electrical and electronic systems being added to cars at an ever quickening rate, it is essential that automotive technicians have accurate Wiring diagrams to enable them to quickly trace electrical faults.

The Rellim Wiring Diagrams Series provides this information in an easy-to-follow format. All diagrams have been drawn in a common format by experienced automotive engineers. Components are identified by common symbols and clearly labelled, and earth point locations are provided.

An additional feature are diagrams showing the location of various electrical components. Finding those elusive relays, control modules and the like is now much easier. Published by Rellim, Australia's longest established automotive technical publisher, the Wiring Diagrams Series is an essential tool for every workshop.