Rellim Wiring Diagrams volume 4 (RERW4, 9781876953348)

Rellim, a name synonymous with automotive technical information in Australia for over 75 years. Accurate, easy-to-use and trusted by the trade, these books are a must for every workshop.
Ford: Focus LR, 2.0L (Zetec), ST170 LR, 2.0L (Duratec) 02-05. Territory SX, 4.0L (Barra 182) 04-05. Holden: Jackaroo, 3.0L Diesel Turbo (4JX1) 98-04. Hyundai: Getz, 1.3L (G4EA), 1.5L (G4EK) 02-05. Mazda: 626, 2.0L (FSD) 97-02
Mitsubishi: Pajero NL, 3.5L Petrol (6G74), 2.8L Diesel Turbo (4M40T) 97-00. Nissan: Patrol GU, 4.5L Petrol (TB45E) 97-01
Toyota: Echo NCP10, NCP12, 1.3L (2NZ-FE), 1.5L (1NZ-FE) 99-05. Camry ACV36R, 2.4L 4 cylinder (2AZ-FE) 02-06. Camry MCV36R, 3.0L 6 cylinder (1MZ-FE) 02-06
Rellim
Paperback