Rellim Wiring Diagrams volume 6 (RERW6, 9781876953546)

Rellim, a name synonymous with automotive technical information in Australia for over 75 years. Accurate, easy-to-use and trusted by the trade, these books are a must for every workshop.



Ford: Falcon BA, 5.4L V8 (Barra 220 & Boss 260) 02-05. Holden: Commodore VZ, 3.6L V6 (Alloytec) 04-07. Mazda: Tribute, 3.0L (Duratec) 01-06. Mitsubishi: 380 DB, 3.8L V6 (6G75) 05-08. Nissan: Patrol GU, 4.8L (TB48DE) from 2001.

Subaru: Forester, 2.5L (EJ25) 03-05. Forester, 2.5L Turbo (EJ25DET) 03-05. Toyota: Prado KZJ120R, 3.0L Diesel Turbo (1KZ-TE) 03-06, Tarago ACR30R, 2.4L (2AZ-FE) 01-05



Rellim



Paperback