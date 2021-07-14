Rellim Wiring Diagrams volume 6 (RERW6, 9781876953546)

SKU:
9781876953546
UPC:
9781876953546
MPN:
RERW6
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
2.90 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$159.00
Description

Rellim, a name synonymous with automotive technical information in Australia for over 75 years. Accurate, easy-to-use and trusted by the trade, these books are a must for every workshop.

What's covered:
Ford: Falcon BA, 5.4L V8 (Barra 220 & Boss 260) 02-05. Holden: Commodore VZ, 3.6L V6 (Alloytec) 04-07. Mazda: Tribute, 3.0L (Duratec) 01-06. Mitsubishi: 380 DB, 3.8L V6 (6G75) 05-08. Nissan: Patrol GU, 4.8L (TB48DE) from 2001.
Subaru: Forester, 2.5L (EJ25) 03-05. Forester, 2.5L Turbo (EJ25DET) 03-05. Toyota: Prado KZJ120R, 3.0L Diesel Turbo (1KZ-TE) 03-06, Tarago ACR30R, 2.4L (2AZ-FE) 01-05

Author:
Rellim

Cover type:
Paperback

