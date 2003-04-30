Renault 19 Petrol 1989 - 1996 Haynes Workshop Repair Manual

Description
Complete coverage for your Renault 19 Petrol (89 - 96) F to N
Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.
What's covered:
Hatchback, Saloon/Chamade and Cabriolet, inc. 16-valve and special/limited editions.
Petrol: 1.2 litre (1237cc), 1.4 litre (1390 and 1397cc), 1.7 litre (1721cc) and 1.8 litre (1764 and 1794cc).
