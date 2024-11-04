Amberley Books

Renault 5 (Mark Bradbury)

Description

Introduced in 1972, the Renault 5 built on the success of the Renault 4 but was much less utilitarian. With its wrap-around plastic bumpers and lavish plastic interior, the Renault 5 was a chic city car with special appeal to women. Now regarded as an all-time design classic, the Renault 5 was the bestselling car in France for years and very popular around the world. In this informative book, Renault expert Mark Bradbury explores the development and design of the Renault 5, its place among the other superminis of the same era, including the Fiat 127, VW Polo and Ford Fiesta, the various model changes and the Super 5. He also covers the ‘hot hatch’ versions, including the GT Turbo, Alpine and Gordini, and analyses the Renault 5’s achievements in motor sport. Published before the launch of Renault’s new all-electric Renault 5, this is a fascinating insight into a motoring classic and its legacy.

Book Title:
Renault 5
Publication Year:
2024
Pages:
96
Author:
Mark Bradbury
