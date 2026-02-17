PJ Publishing

Renault 5 Turbo L'enfant terrible - The Essential Guide to Renault 5 Turbo

  Renault 5 Turbo L'enfant terrible - The Essential Guide to Renault 5 Turbo
  • Renault 5 Turbo L'enfant terrible - The Essential Guide to Renault 5 Turbo
  • Renault 5 Turbo L'enfant terrible - The Essential Guide to Renault 5 Turbo
  • Renault 5 Turbo L'enfant terrible - The Essential Guide to Renault 5 Turbo
Description

Limited to 350 copies.

Information from the Author James Jones

After a conversation over four years ago with Peter Hendrickx I agreed to write a new version of the book Peter Hendrickx and Peter Meaney had published in 1996. With the indelible memories my car left me with and all the archive material I have collected since the eighties I felt it was time to give a more detailed story about the car. In particular to delve into the design, development, competition success and the remarkable end product. There is no other car that looks or sounds like a Renault 5 Turbo or Turbo 2.

Additional Information

Book Title:
Renault 5 Turbo L'enfant terrible - The Essential Guide to Renault 5 Turbo
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
232
Author:
James Jones
Introduced in 1972, the Renault 5 built on the success of the Renault 4 but was much less utilitarian. With its wrap-around plastic bumpers and lavish plastic interior, the Renault 5 was a chic city...