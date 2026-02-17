Renault 5 Turbo L'enfant terrible - The Essential Guide to Renault 5 Turbo

Limited to 350 copies.

Information from the Author James Jones

After a conversation over four years ago with Peter Hendrickx I agreed to write a new version of the book Peter Hendrickx and Peter Meaney had published in 1996. With the indelible memories my car left me with and all the archive material I have collected since the eighties I felt it was time to give a more detailed story about the car. In particular to delve into the design, development, competition success and the remarkable end product. There is no other car that looks or sounds like a Renault 5 Turbo or Turbo 2.