Description
Renault Laguna Petrol & Diesel (1994 - 2000) (L to W reg) Haynes Repair Manual
Product description
Complete coverage for your Renault Laguna Petrol and Diesel (94 - 00) L to W
Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.
Hatchback and Estate, inc. special/limited editions.
Petrol: 1.6 litre (1598cc), 1.8 litre (1783 and 1794cc), and 2.0 litre (1948 and 1998cc) 4-cyl. Diesel: 1.9 litre (1870cc) and 2.2 Litre (2188cc) inc. Turbo.
Does NOT cover 1.9 litre ‘common rail’ (dCi) Diesel engine. Does NOT cover 3.0 litre V6 or 2.0 litre 16-valve VVT petrol engines.