Renault Laguna Petrol & Diesel (1994 - 2000) (L to W reg) Haynes Repair Manual

SKU:
9781859605998
UPC:
9781859605998
Weight:
1.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Renault Laguna Petrol & Diesel (1994 - 2000) (L to W reg) Haynes Repair Manual
  • Renault Laguna Petrol & Diesel (1994 - 2000) (L to W reg) Haynes Repair Manual
  • Renault Laguna Petrol & Diesel (1994 - 2000) (L to W reg) Haynes Repair Manual
  • Renault Laguna Petrol & Diesel (1994 - 2000) (L to W reg) Haynes Repair Manual
  • Renault Laguna Petrol & Diesel (1994 - 2000) (L to W reg) Haynes Repair Manual
  • Renault Laguna Petrol & Diesel (1994 - 2000) (L to W reg) Haynes Repair Manual
  • Renault Laguna Petrol & Diesel (1994 - 2000) (L to W reg) Haynes Repair Manual
$66.95

Description

Renault Laguna Petrol & Diesel (1994 - 2000) (L to W reg) Haynes Repair Manual

Product description

Complete coverage for your Renault Laguna Petrol and Diesel (94 - 00) L to W

Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.

What's covered: 

Hatchback and Estate, inc. special/limited editions.
Petrol: 1.6 litre (1598cc), 1.8 litre (1783 and 1794cc), and 2.0 litre (1948 and 1998cc) 4-cyl. Diesel: 1.9 litre (1870cc) and 2.2 Litre (2188cc) inc. Turbo.

Exclusions: 

Does NOT cover 1.9 litre ‘common rail’ (dCi) Diesel engine. Does NOT cover 3.0 litre V6 or 2.0 litre 16-valve VVT petrol engines.

More Details

Part number: 
3252
Dimensions: 
270 x 210mm
ISBN-13: 
9781859605998
ISBN-10: 
1859605990
UPC: 
038345032523
Publication date: 
Monday, 30 October, 2000
Language: 
English
View AllClose

Related Products