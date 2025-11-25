Description
The ultimate celebration of restomods
Featuring the biggest names in the restomod world, including Singer, Eagle, Tuthill, Alfaholics and more
Spectacular photographs accompanied by vehicle specs and commentary from the people behind the builds
The next generation of customised, cutting-edge automobiles, in one beautifully illustrated, must-have book
The first volume in the Cars Reimagined series
Restomods: The New World Order of Handcrafted Cars celebrates the thrilling world of super-refined and highly personalised car restoration.
Fusing classic design with cutting edge technology requires an almost impossible level of imagination, creativity and workmanship, resulting in models that frequently test the technical boundaries of vehicle design and engineering. Restomods collects over 50 companies who are at the forefront of this world, among them Singer, Eagle, Tuthill & Alfaholics. Each of the featured firms has contributed directly to these pages, supplying specifications, quotes and the very highest quality professional photographs. The result is a spectacular volume that showcases the new world order of personalised automobile restoration.
Restomods: The New World Order of Handcrafted Cars is the first volume in the Cars Reimagined series, showcasing the cars and their creators who are pushing motor vehicles to the next level.
Additional Information
|
Condition Sync Code:
|
1000
|
Book Title:
|
Restomods : The New World Order of Handcrafted Cars (Cars Reimagined)
|
Language:
|
English
|
Format:
|
Hardcover
|
Publication Year:
|
2025
|
Pages:
|
324
|
Author:
|
Bill Schwartz
|
Sync Category Code:
|
261186