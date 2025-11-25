Restomods : The New World Order of Handcrafted Cars (Cars Reimagined)

The ultimate celebration of restomods



Featuring the biggest names in the restomod world, including Singer, Eagle, Tuthill, Alfaholics and more

Spectacular photographs accompanied by vehicle specs and commentary from the people behind the builds

The next generation of customised, cutting-edge automobiles, in one beautifully illustrated, must-have book



The first volume in the Cars Reimagined series

Restomods: The New World Order of Handcrafted Cars celebrates the thrilling world of super-refined and highly personalised car restoration.

Fusing classic design with cutting edge technology requires an almost impossible level of imagination, creativity and workmanship, resulting in models that frequently test the technical boundaries of vehicle design and engineering. Restomods collects over 50 companies who are at the forefront of this world, among them Singer, Eagle, Tuthill & Alfaholics. Each of the featured firms has contributed directly to these pages, supplying specifications, quotes and the very highest quality professional photographs. The result is a spectacular volume that showcases the new world order of personalised automobile restoration.



Restomods: The New World Order of Handcrafted Cars is the first volume in the Cars Reimagined series, showcasing the cars and their creators who are pushing motor vehicles to the next level.