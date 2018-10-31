RMS Titanic (Haynes Icons)

Description

1909–12 (Olympic Class)

This is one of the new Icon titles from Haynes.

The world famous ocean liner Titanic, which sank on her maiden voyage in 1912, is the latest subject to receive the Haynes Manual treatment.

With an authoritative text and hundreds of illustrations, see how this leviathan was built, launched and fitted out. Read about her lavish passenger accommodation. Learn about the captain’s responsibilities, including the operation of a transatlantic liner. Consider the chief engineer’s view – how did he manage the huge engines and other onboard systems? What was it like to operate a luxury ocean liner from the perspective of Titanic’s owner, the White Star Line?

Authors: David Hutchings and Richard de Kerbrech. David Hutchings is a former shipwright and historian who has written widely on the great transatlantic ocean liners. He lives at Lee-on-the-Solent. Richard de Kerbrech is a maritime historian with a background in marine engineering. He lives on the Isle of Wight.

More Details

Part number: 
H6575
Dimensions: 
222 x 174 mm
# of pages: 
160
ISBN-13: 
9781785215759
ISBN-10: 
1785215752
Publication date: 
Wednesday, 31 October, 2018
Language: 
English
Author(s): 
David Hutchings and Richard de Kerbrech
