Rochdale Olympic Owner's Club Classic Car Book - Olympic Running (2nd Edition)

The second edition of 'Olympic Running' is expanded and contains an extra 24 pages of details on these classic cars. It concerns the buying and running of Rochdale's Olympic Sports Cars and is produced by members of the Rochdale Owners Club. Collated by Les Brown, the book now contains 198 pages, many in full colour, and profusely illustrated throughout. The Olympic was a very fine Sports Car, much faster and more refined than its contemporaries, but has always suffered from a lack of information on how to service and look after them. This book is compiled with the assistance of those who know the car best, and is essential reading for anyone who owns, or is thinking of owning, an Olympic. £17 cost includes postage to UK addresses.