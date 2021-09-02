ROFGO Collection - Signed By Doug Nye

This book offers an exclusive look at one of the world’s greatest collections of competition cars. During the late 1960s, the success achieved by the Gulf-JW Automotive team fired the imagination of a young German enthusiast by the name of Roald Goethe and created a lasting impression. Decades later, and with the help of Adrian Hamilton, Goethe set about fulfilling a childhood dream. His mission was to create a collection of racers that had been backed by one of the most famous names in motorsport sponsorship – Gulf Oils. From sports-racers and single-seaters to 21st century GT contenders, the result is an unrivalled and truly evocative set of more than 30 cars – all of which are included in this exciting new title.

The author

Doug Nye is the author of more than 70 books on motorsport history, including standard works on BRM, Lotus, Ferrari, Cooper, Tyrrell and McLaren cars, and upon (and with) such great racing drivers as Sir Stirling Moss, Sir Jack Brabham, Jim Clark and Juan Manuel Fangio. In his early career, he worked for Motor Sport magazine with the publication’s revered Continental Correspondent Denis Jenkinson. Doug is considered by many to be the world’s leading motor racing historian.

Key sales points

• Every car in the collection, from Mirage M1 to Aston Martin GTE, covered in depth by one of the world’s leading motorsport historians.

• The full history of iconic models such as the Ford GT40, Porsche 917 and McLaren M23 – plus lesser- known curiosities such as the Mirage M5 Formula Ford car.

• Quotes from the drivers, engineers and team managers who were involved with each car.

• This is by no means a static collection – the book also includes the story of how the cars are looked after and campaigned in the world’s best historic motorsport events.

• Full specifications and period race history for every car included in the extensive appendices.

• More than 300 photographs, including a specially commissioned photoshoot of each car and superb archive images.

• Limited edition of 950 copies.

304 pages, HBD, ISBN: 9781907085673