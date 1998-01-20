Description
Rover 216 & 416 Petrol (1989 - 1996) Haynes Repair Manual
Product description
Complete coverage for your Rover 216 and 416 Petrol (89 - 96) G to N
Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.
216 Hatchback, inc. 16V Twin Cam (Oct 89 - Mar 96, G to N).
416 Saloon, inc. 16V Twin Cam (Mar 90 - 95, G to N).
Petrol: 1.6 litre (1590cc) SOHC and DOHC.
Does NOT cover features specific to Cabriolet, Coupe or Tourer/Estate, revised 200 Series introduced December 1995 or revised 400 Series introduced May 1995.