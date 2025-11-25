Amberley Books

Rover P5 and P5B (James Taylor)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781398123236
UPC:
9781398123236
MPN:
9781398123236
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually ships in 24hrs from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.50 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$55.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

The Rover P5 and P5B were the flagship Rover models throughout the 1960s and early 1970s.

These cars were the official transport for prime ministers from Edward Heath to Margaret Thatcher and also chosen by Queen Elizabeth II as her personal car. The Rover P5 is highly regarded in the classic car world today.

In this readable and authoritative book, acknowledged Rover expert James Taylor tells the story of the original six-cylinder P5 and that of its P5B successor with a V8 engine originally designed by Buick. He also covers rally cars and the specials that were adapted for government, military and royal use.

Featuring archive and colour photography, and incorporating recent research, this is an essential guide to one of Britain’s most respected cars.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Rover P5 and P5B
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
96
Author:
James Taylor
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Out of stock
Rover P5 and P5B The Complete Story Rover P5 and P5B The Complete Story Back Cover

Rover P5 and P5B The Complete Story

Crowood

$69.95
Author: James Taylor, ISBN: 9781861269324, Softback, 192 pages Rover P5 and P5B - The Complete Story charts the history of one of the most splendid examples of traditional British luxury...
Range Rover (James Taylor)
Add to Cart

Range Rover (James Taylor)

Amberley Books

$39.95
When the Range Rover was launched in 1970 it immediately drew attention. Its elegant but practical design mixed with exceptional off-road handling, as well as comfort on metalled roads, seemed to...
Rover R8 (James Taylor) (9781398101210)
Add to Cart

Rover R8 (James Taylor)

Amberley Books

$49.00
Paperback book by James Taylor, published in 2021, 96 pages This comprehensive and readable book covers the Rover models built on the R8 platform, including the Rover 200 and 400. The book begins...
Out of stock
On Sale
Land Rover Emergency Vehicles (By James Taylor) (9781787112445)

Land Rover Emergency Vehicles (By James Taylor)

Veloce Publishing

Now: $42.00
Was: $55.50
hardcover book by james Taylor, ISBN: 9781787112445, published in 2018, 144 pages This book tells the story of the use of Land Rovers by the emergency services over a period of nearly 70 years...