Rover P5 and P5B (James Taylor)

The Rover P5 and P5B were the flagship Rover models throughout the 1960s and early 1970s.

These cars were the official transport for prime ministers from Edward Heath to Margaret Thatcher and also chosen by Queen Elizabeth II as her personal car. The Rover P5 is highly regarded in the classic car world today.

In this readable and authoritative book, acknowledged Rover expert James Taylor tells the story of the original six-cylinder P5 and that of its P5B successor with a V8 engine originally designed by Buick. He also covers rally cars and the specials that were adapted for government, military and royal use.

Featuring archive and colour photography, and incorporating recent research, this is an essential guide to one of Britain’s most respected cars.